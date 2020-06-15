2023 Global and Regional Online Retailing Market Report- SWOT Analysis, Business Overview by 2024 | Register a CAGR of 13.9% Over the Forecast Period

The research reports on Global and Regional Online Retailing Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Online Retailing Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Online Retailing Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Global online sales are projected to register a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period (2019-2023) to reach US$2,741 billion, up from US$1,631 billion in 2019, increasing its penetration in overall retail sales from 8.9% to 12.2% in 2023.

This report summarizes the common issues facing retailers globally as they face a retail landscape that is changing constantly, and rapidly, and becoming completely unrecognizable from the traditional model that evolved over centuries.

Scope of this Report-

Online channel continues to steer overall retail growth globally

APAC set to overtake the Americas as the largest online market in 2020

Government and retailer initiatives to aid Chinese online retail growth

Food & grocery is the fastest-growing sector for online sales, although it remains at a nascent stage

Amazon dominates the global online market but faces intensifying competition

