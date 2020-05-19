2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2025

The global 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 291.3 million by 2025, from USD 251 million in 2019.

The 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) are:

Avantium

Chemsky (Shanghai) International

Alfa Aesar

Corbion

Novamont

Toronto Research Chemicals

V & V Pharma Industries

Asta Tech

Synvina

AVALON Industries

By Type, 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market has been segmented into

0.99

0.98

By Application, 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) has been segmented into:

Polyesters

Polyamides

Polycarbonates

Plasticizers

Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.