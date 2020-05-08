3D CAD Market Experiences Downtrend Owing to Changing Consumer Demand During COVID-19 Pandemic
A recent market study on the global 3D CAD market reveals that the global 3D CAD market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The 3D CAD market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global 3D CAD market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global 3D CAD market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the 3D CAD market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- What are the factors that could impede the growth of the 3D CAD market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the 3D CAD market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the 3D CAD Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global 3D CAD market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the 3D CAD market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the 3D CAD market
The presented report segregates the 3D CAD market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the 3D CAD market.
Segmentation of the 3D CAD market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the 3D CAD market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the 3D CAD market report.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
Dassault Systemes
PTC
Siemens PLM Software
3D Systems
BobCAD-CAM
Cadonix
CAXA
Graebert
Gstarsoft
IronCAD
OnShape
Robert McNeel & Associates
Schott Systeme
Tebis Technische Informationssysteme
TurboCAD
YFCAD
ZWSoft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Corporate Enterprise
Healthcare
Government and Defense
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 3D CAD status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 3D CAD development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D CAD are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
