3D Mapping and Modeling Market, Top Companies Share, Size and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “3D Mapping and Modeling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global 3D mapping and modeling market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025). 3D mapping and modeling refer to the process of creating and viewing objects by employing machine vision and related technologies. 3D mapping is used for the profiling of objects in three dimensions to create a highly realistic virtual representation of an area and the objects in the real world. 3D modeling, on the other hand, involves methods such as patches, primitive modeling, polygonal modeling and non-uniform rational basis spline (NURBS) modeling to create a mathematical representation of a 3D object or shape with the help of specialized software. 3D mapping and modeling are extensively utilized for a vast array of applications across numerous industry verticals, including construction, defense, automobile, healthcare and entertainment.

Some of top players include: Vricon, Airbus SAS, Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Alphabet Inc., Trimble Inc., INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Esri Global, Inc., CyberCity 3D, Inc., Topcon Corporation, Dassault Systèmes SE, Adobe Systems Pty Ltd., Pix4D SA, Pixologic, Inc., Flight Evolved, Maxon Computer Inc., Onionlab, Foundry Visionmongers Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Apple Inc.

Global 3D Mapping and Modeling Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in various end use industries, such as aerospace and defense and automotive. 3D mapping and modeling techniques are widely employed in the automotive industry for designing vehicles, which further help in improving performance and aesthetics while lowering the overall manufacturing costs. Numerous key players are also investing heavily to develop advanced variants with innovative capabilities. For instance, Tesla, Inc., an American electric vehicle company, is integrating mapping and modeling solutions with their driverless car modules for custom designing maps and navigation systems. In line with this, strategic mergers and acquisitions between the industry players are also creating a positive outlook for the market. In the defense sector, 3D mapping and modeling solutions are employed for geospatial intelligence and enhanced situational awareness. Moreover, extensive utilization of 3D mapping and modeling in the construction sector for the development of smart cities is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. These solutions are employed for drawing computer-generated buildings with landscapes that aid in analyzing visibility, ventilation and sunlight distribution between buildings. Other factors, such as the increasing usage of 3D animation in mobile applications, and technological advancements in 3D sensors and scanners, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Component:

1. 3D Mapping

2. 3D Modeling

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Projection Mapping

2. Texture Mapping

3. Maps and Navigation

4. Others

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

1. Construction Industry

2. Transportation Industry

3. Automobile Industry

4. Entertainment Industry

5. Healthcare Industry

6. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Note 1 :- As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

