3D Printing in Medical Applications Market – Comparative Analysis by 2025

The global 3D Printing in Medical Applications market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this 3D Printing in Medical Applications market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Some of the significant players in this market include 3D Systems, Stratasys, and EnvisionTEC, Arcam AB, Materialise NV. These market players have been profiled on the basis of attributes such as company overview, recent developments, strategies adopted by the market leaders to ensure growth, sustainability, financial overview and recent developments.

The global 3D printing in medical applications market has been segmented as below:

3D printing in Medical Applications Market, by Applications Surgical Guides Orthopedic Dental Crani-maxillofacial Implants Orthopedic Dental Crani-maxillofacial Surgical Instruments Bioengineering

3D printing in Medical Applications Market, by Technologies Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Laser Beam Melting (LBM) Photopolymerization Stereolithography Two Photon Polymerization Digital Light Processing Droplet Deposition Manufacturing Inkjet Printing Fused Deposition Modeling Multiphase Jet Solidification

3D Printing in Medical Applications Market, by Raw Materials Metals Polymers Ceramics Biological Cells

3D Printing in Medical Applications Market, by Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World (RoW)



Each market player encompassed in the 3D Printing in Medical Applications market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the 3D Printing in Medical Applications market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on 3D Printing in Medical Applications Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global 3D Printing in Medical Applications market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the 3D Printing in Medical Applications market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

