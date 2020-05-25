3D Printing Metal Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Autodesk, Inc., Stratasys Ltd, The ExOne Company

The global 3D printing metal market was valued at $147.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $796.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2019 to 2026. 3D printing is defined as an additive manufacturing process meant for accomplishing three-dimensional solid object by adding subsequent layers of materials to compose the object. The devices used for this purpose is termed as 3D printers. 3D Printing metals are material utilized in 3D printing. The digital file containing information for the configuration of the desired object and the materials used acts as an intermediate between the resultant product and the 3D printers.

Leading 3D Printing Metal Market Players:

The key players involved in the global 3D printing metal market includes 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Autodesk, Inc., Stratasys Ltd, The ExOne Company, Hoganas AB, Optomec, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Ponoko Limited and Voxeljet AG.

3D printing technology is growing exponentially due to rigorous research and development in this area and consistent advancement occurring in manufacturing process. This is subsequently giving rise to potential applications of the technology and introduction of new 3D printing materials such as metals. End-user industries such as automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and consumer goods along with other verticals are playing ancillary role in boosting the market growth.

The global 3D printing metal market is segmented based on type, form, end-user and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into steel, titanium, aluminum, nickel and others. Based on form, the global 3D printing metal market is bifurcated into powder and filament. Based on end-user, the global 3D printing market is segmented into consumer products, Aerospace & Defense and defense, automotive, healthcare, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

