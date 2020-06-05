3D Scanner Market Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Outlook, Current Trends by 2026| Hexagon, Trimble Navigation, Faro Technologies, GOM MBH, Nikon Metrology, Topcon Corporation

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global 3D Scanner Market Research Report 2020-2026”. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the 3D Scanner report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall 3D Scanner market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The research report also includes the global 3D Scanner market figures that provide historical data as well as estimated figures. It gives a clear picture of the growth rate of the market during the forecast period. The 3D Scanner report aims to give the readers quantifiable data that is collected from verified data. The report attempts to answer all the difficult questions such as market sizes and company strategies.

The vendor landscape and competitive scenarios of the global 3D Scanner market are broadly analyzed to help market players gain competitive advantage over their competitors. Readers are provided with detailed analysis of important competitive trends of the global 3D Scanner market. Market players can use the analysis to prepare themselves for any future challenges well in advance. They will also be able to identify opportunities to attain a position of strength in the global 3D Scanner market. Furthermore, the analysis will help them to effectively channelize their strategies, strengths, and resources to gain maximum advantage in the global 3D Scanner market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 3D Scanner Market Research Report:

Hexagon, Trimble Navigation, Faro Technologies, GOM MBH, Nikon Metrology, Topcon Corporation, Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH, Leica Geosystems, Creaform(Ametek), Konica Minolta, Sirona Dental Systems, 3D Systems, Z+F GmbH, 3shape, Perceptron, Basis Software, 3d Digital, Maptek, Hi-target, Shanghai Digitalmanu, Beijing TenYoun, Shining 3D, Stereo3D Technology

Global 3D Scanner Market Segmentation by Product:

Laser Scanner

Structure Light Scanner

Others

Global 3D Scanner Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial Manufacturing

Architecture and Engineering

Medical and Healthcare

Entertainment and Media

Aerospace and Defense

Others

The report comes out as an accurate and highly detailed resource for gaining significant insights into the growth of different product and application segments of the global 3D Scanner market. Each segment covered in the report is exhaustively researched about on the basis of market share, growth potential, drivers, and other crucial factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help market players to know when and where to invest in the global 3D Scanner market. Moreover, it will help them to identify key growth pockets of the global 3D Scanner market.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global 3D Scanner market in 2025?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global 3D Scanner market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global 3D Scanner market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global 3D Scanner market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global 3D Scanner market?

Table of Content

1 3D Scanner Market Overview

1.1 3D Scanner Product Overview

1.2 3D Scanner Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Laser Scanner

1.2.2 Structure Light Scanner

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global 3D Scanner Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global 3D Scanner Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global 3D Scanner Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global 3D Scanner Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global 3D Scanner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global 3D Scanner Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global 3D Scanner Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global 3D Scanner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America 3D Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe 3D Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 3D Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America 3D Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 3D Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): 3D Scanner Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the 3D Scanner Industry

1.5.1.1 3D Scanner Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and 3D Scanner Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for 3D Scanner Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global 3D Scanner Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 3D Scanner Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by 3D Scanner Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players 3D Scanner Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 3D Scanner Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 3D Scanner Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 3D Scanner Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 3D Scanner Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in 3D Scanner as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 3D Scanner Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 3D Scanner Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global 3D Scanner Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global 3D Scanner Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global 3D Scanner Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global 3D Scanner Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America 3D Scanner Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America 3D Scanner Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific 3D Scanner Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific 3D Scanner Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe 3D Scanner Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe 3D Scanner Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America 3D Scanner Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America 3D Scanner Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Scanner Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Scanner Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global 3D Scanner by Application

4.1 3D Scanner Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial Manufacturing

4.1.2 Architecture and Engineering

4.1.3 Medical and Healthcare

4.1.4 Entertainment and Media

4.1.5 Aerospace and Defense

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global 3D Scanner Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global 3D Scanner Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global 3D Scanner Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions 3D Scanner Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America 3D Scanner by Application

4.5.2 Europe 3D Scanner by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific 3D Scanner by Application

4.5.4 Latin America 3D Scanner by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa 3D Scanner by Application

5 North America 3D Scanner Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe 3D Scanner Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific 3D Scanner Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America 3D Scanner Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa 3D Scanner Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 3D Scanner Business

10.1 Hexagon

10.1.1 Hexagon Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hexagon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Hexagon 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Hexagon 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.1.5 Hexagon Recent Development

10.2 Trimble Navigation

10.2.1 Trimble Navigation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Trimble Navigation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Trimble Navigation 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Hexagon 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.2.5 Trimble Navigation Recent Development

10.3 Faro Technologies

10.3.1 Faro Technologies Corporation Information

10.3.2 Faro Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Faro Technologies 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Faro Technologies 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.3.5 Faro Technologies Recent Development

10.4 GOM MBH

10.4.1 GOM MBH Corporation Information

10.4.2 GOM MBH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 GOM MBH 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 GOM MBH 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.4.5 GOM MBH Recent Development

10.5 Nikon Metrology

10.5.1 Nikon Metrology Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nikon Metrology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Nikon Metrology 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Nikon Metrology 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.5.5 Nikon Metrology Recent Development

10.6 Topcon Corporation

10.6.1 Topcon Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Topcon Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Topcon Corporation 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Topcon Corporation 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.6.5 Topcon Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH

10.7.1 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH Corporation Information

10.7.2 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.7.5 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH Recent Development

10.8 Leica Geosystems

10.8.1 Leica Geosystems Corporation Information

10.8.2 Leica Geosystems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Leica Geosystems 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Leica Geosystems 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.8.5 Leica Geosystems Recent Development

10.9 Creaform(Ametek)

10.9.1 Creaform(Ametek) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Creaform(Ametek) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Creaform(Ametek) 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Creaform(Ametek) 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.9.5 Creaform(Ametek) Recent Development

10.10 Konica Minolta

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 3D Scanner Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Konica Minolta 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Konica Minolta Recent Development

10.11 Sirona Dental Systems

10.11.1 Sirona Dental Systems Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sirona Dental Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Sirona Dental Systems 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Sirona Dental Systems 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.11.5 Sirona Dental Systems Recent Development

10.12 3D Systems

10.12.1 3D Systems Corporation Information

10.12.2 3D Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 3D Systems 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 3D Systems 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.12.5 3D Systems Recent Development

10.13 Z+F GmbH

10.13.1 Z+F GmbH Corporation Information

10.13.2 Z+F GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Z+F GmbH 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Z+F GmbH 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.13.5 Z+F GmbH Recent Development

10.14 3shape

10.14.1 3shape Corporation Information

10.14.2 3shape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 3shape 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 3shape 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.14.5 3shape Recent Development

10.15 Perceptron

10.15.1 Perceptron Corporation Information

10.15.2 Perceptron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Perceptron 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Perceptron 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.15.5 Perceptron Recent Development

10.16 Basis Software

10.16.1 Basis Software Corporation Information

10.16.2 Basis Software Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Basis Software 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Basis Software 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.16.5 Basis Software Recent Development

10.17 3d Digital

10.17.1 3d Digital Corporation Information

10.17.2 3d Digital Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 3d Digital 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 3d Digital 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.17.5 3d Digital Recent Development

10.18 Maptek

10.18.1 Maptek Corporation Information

10.18.2 Maptek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Maptek 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Maptek 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.18.5 Maptek Recent Development

10.19 Hi-target

10.19.1 Hi-target Corporation Information

10.19.2 Hi-target Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Hi-target 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Hi-target 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.19.5 Hi-target Recent Development

10.20 Shanghai Digitalmanu

10.20.1 Shanghai Digitalmanu Corporation Information

10.20.2 Shanghai Digitalmanu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Shanghai Digitalmanu 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Shanghai Digitalmanu 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.20.5 Shanghai Digitalmanu Recent Development

10.21 Beijing TenYoun

10.21.1 Beijing TenYoun Corporation Information

10.21.2 Beijing TenYoun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Beijing TenYoun 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Beijing TenYoun 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.21.5 Beijing TenYoun Recent Development

10.22 Shining 3D

10.22.1 Shining 3D Corporation Information

10.22.2 Shining 3D Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Shining 3D 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Shining 3D 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.22.5 Shining 3D Recent Development

10.23 Stereo3D Technology

10.23.1 Stereo3D Technology Corporation Information

10.23.2 Stereo3D Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Stereo3D Technology 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Stereo3D Technology 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.23.5 Stereo3D Technology Recent Development

11 3D Scanner Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 3D Scanner Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 3D Scanner Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

