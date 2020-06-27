4D Printing in Healthcare Market to Grow at Robust 27.5% CAGR to 2027 – Dassault, Electro Optical System, Poietis, Cadence Design Systems

Global 4D Printing in Healthcare is accounted for $4.34 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $38.66 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period. Growing technological advancements in 3D printing technology is one of the major factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, demand for organ transplants will create ample opportunities for market growth. However, high cost of production and development may hinder the growth of the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Stratasys, Ltd, Materialise NV, 3D Systems, Inc, Envisiontec, Organovo Holdings, Inc, Dassault Syst?mes, EOS GmbH, Electro Optical System, Poietis and Cadence Design Systems

4D printing helps to create a 3D physical object by adding smart material layer by layer through computer-operated computer-aided design (CAD) data. 4D printing in healthcare is the latest technology that is going to revolutionize the world of prosthetics and artificial organs. This technology can provide extensive support in the medical field, especially with better and smart medical implants, tools and devices.

By Technology, Selective Laser Sintering segment is constantly enhancing due to its manufacturing benefits. The scope of SLS printing in the healthcare industry includes medical products and dentistry. By geography, North America provides potential growth opportunities owing to the rising demand for organ transplantation in this region.

