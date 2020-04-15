5G Infrastructure Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2025

Global 5G Infrastructure Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The 5G Infrastructure Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace.

5th generation wireless systems, abbreviated 5G, are improved wireless network technologies deploying in 2018 and later. The primary technologies include: Millimeter wave bands (26, 28, 38, and 60 GHz) offer performance as high as 20 gigabits per second; Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output – 64-256 antennas) offers performance “up to ten times current 4G networks;” “Low-band 5G” and “Mid-band 5G” use frequencies from 600 MHz to 6 GHz, especially 3.5-4.2 GHz. Rising importance of software implementation in communication network, growth of machine-to-machine communication in industries and growing demand for high speed and large network coverage are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing demand from different business verticals and growth of IoT technology would open new opportunities for 5G infrastructure are the factor which likely to create numerous opportunity in the market during the forecast period. However, delay in standardization of spectrum allocation is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of 5G Infrastructure across the globe.

The 5G Infrastructure Market report answers the following questions:

What is the aim of the report?

The 5G Infrastructure Market report presents the estimated 5G Infrastructure Market size of 5G Infrastructure Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current 5G Infrastructure Market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the 5G Infrastructure Market based on geographical scope, 5G Infrastructure Market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the 5G Infrastructure Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the 5G Infrastructure Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, 5G Infrastructure Market size and valuation of the 5G Infrastructure Market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global 5G Infrastructure Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing need to ensure seamless availability of mobile data across the region. Europe is estimated to grow at higher growth rate in the global diabetes care devices market across the globe. Further, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025

The major market player included in this report are:

Analog Devices Inc.

Cavium

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Huawei Technologies

Intel Corporation.

LG Electronics Inc.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MediaTek Inc.

NEC Corporation

Qorvo, Qualcomm

Samsung

VMware Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Software Defined Networking

Network Function Virtualization

Mobile Edge Computing

Fog Computing

By Application:

Medical Alert System

Access Control & Management Solution

Intruder Alarm Solution

Intercom System

Video Surveillance Solutions

Fire Protection System

Integrated Security Solution

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global 5G Infrastructure Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

