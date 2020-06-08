5G Infrastructure Market Size, Global Industry Outlook Analysis Report, 2019-2026

5G Infrastructure Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2019-2026 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the 5G infrastructure market include Aethon (ST Engineering Ltd.), Asic Robotics AG, Amazon Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Greyorange, Kuka AG, Mobile Industrial Robots APS (Teradyne, Inc.), Omron ADEPT Technologies, Inc. (Omron Corporation), Savioke. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The 5G Infrastructure market is set to grow at a significant rate due to the increase in the number of IoT devices, content streaming services, rise in the investment of smart cities development and autonomous vehicles. The main factor contributing to the growth is the need for increased data speeds to support emerging technologies. Due to its high potential the 5G infrastructure is expected to play a vital role in many applications like aerospace, defence, health care, manufacturing, industrial automation, transportation, logistics. The main challenging factor is the initial infrastructure cost in the deployment of a huge number of small cell networks supporting 5G. Any wireless technology has a weak spot in terms of security that can be exploited as well.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of 5G infrastructure.

Market Segmentation

The entire 5G infrastructure market has been sub-categorized into communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Communication Infrastructure

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

By Network Technology

Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Fog Computing (FC)

By Chipset Type

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

By Application

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for 5G infrastructure market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

