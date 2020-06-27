A Quantitative SWOT analysis on Crowd Analytics Market 2022 major key companies profiled like AGT International GmbH, Crowd Dynamics International, Crowd Vision Limited

Crowd analytics is an optimized business solution, which delivers insightful analysis of crowd mobility at mass gathering places, such as airport & railway terminals, city malls, retail stores, convention centers, stadium, and others. The data obtained from various sources, including closed circuit television camera (CCTV), commercial off-the-shelf camera, and first & third party consumer data are channelized through sophisticated artificial intelligence methods to present predictive crowd flow models and customer preference patterns.

Request for sample [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013282

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

AGT International GmbH, Crowd Dynamics International, Crowd Vision Limited, Geodan Next, Mira, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Savannah Simulations AG, Spigit, Inc., Walkbase, and others.

It helps to deliver information about crowd mobility, public queues, wait time, asset utilization, and occupancies, which improve operational efficiencies of retail and transport terminal authorities by controlling and monitoring the mass. Several international airports, retail malls, and city authorities have opted for crowd analytics solutions for various applications including infrastructure planning, people tracking & management, project cost estimation, and other public arrangements. In February 2017, Stansted Airport, the fourth busiest airport of the UK, implemented the crowd analytics technology to optimize real-time experience of passengers.

The global crowd analytics market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in ICT spending by the government of the several developed and the developing regions including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, surge in international and domestic travelers fuel the need to adopt crowd analytics to facilitate passenger management at various travel gateways, such as airport, railway, and metro terminals.

Purchase this [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013282

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Crowd Analytics Market Landscape

4. Crowd Analytics Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5. Crowd Analytics Market Analysis- Global

6. Crowd Analytics Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2022 – Type Of Provider

7. Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2022 – Application

8. Global Market Geographical Analysis

9. Industry Landscape

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Crowd Analytics Market, Key Company Profiles

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.