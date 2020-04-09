A Quantitative SWOT analysis on Eye Tracking Market 2020 major key companies profiled like Tobii AB, LC technologies , Eyetech Digital Systems , Ergoneers GmbH

The New Report “Eye Tracking Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global eye tracking market was valued at $456.3 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,818.1 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 37.1% from 2018 to 2024. The eye tracking market offers features such as lightweight, easy accessibility, and others in terms of quality of product. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in investment on smart & wearable technology across the industry verticals.

Some of the key players of Eye Tracking Market:



Tobii AB, LC technologies , Eyetech Digital Systems , Ergoneers GmbH, Smart Eye AB., Mirametrix Inc., Pupil Labs GmbH, Seeing Machines, SR Research Ltd., and Gazepoint.

By Type

-Head-mounted Eye Trackers

-Remote Eye Trackers



By Application

-Assistive Communication

-Academic Research

-Consumer Behavior Research

-Usability Testing

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Eye Tracking market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

Highlighted key points of this market research report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth.

It provides seven-years forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in- depth analysis of market segments.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Eye Tracking market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Eye Tracking market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Eye Tracking Market Size

2.2 Eye Tracking Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Eye Tracking Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Eye Tracking Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Eye Tracking Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Eye Tracking Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Eye Tracking Sales by Product

4.2 Global Eye Tracking Revenue by Product

4.3 Eye Tracking Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Eye Tracking Breakdown Data by End User

