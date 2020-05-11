A Quantitative SWOT analysis on Modular Robotics Market 2019 major key companies profiled like ABB Ltd., KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., FANUC Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

A modular robot comprises numerous independent atoms or units, which can arrange themselves into a best-suited structure for any given task or environment. Since these robots consist of a large number of identical atoms, they are more easily and effortlessly repaired by replacing damaged atoms with functional ones. The self-healing capabilities and higher utilization factor are most required traits in robotics for real-world applications and modular robotics provide better solutions in these perspectives when compared to traditional robotics.

The key factors propelling the growth of modular robotics are growing adoption of collaborative modular robots due to their advanced features and benefits and increasing investments in industrial automation. Further, increasing adoption of the robotics-as-a-service model by various industries is anticipated to provide growth opportunities over the next few years. However, high complexity in robots’ design and controlling electronics is restraining the growth of modular robotics market.

Some of the key players of Modular Robotics Market:

ABB Ltd., KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., FANUC Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, Universal Robots, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., and Rethink Robotics among others.

The “Global Modular Robotics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the modular robotics market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global modular robotics market with detailed market segmentation by robot type, industry, and geography. The global modular robotics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the modular robotics market.

The Global Modular Robotics Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Forecasts by Robot type, covers

(Articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, Parallel, Collaborative, and Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Modular Robotics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Modular Robotics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Global analysis of Modular Robotics Market from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Modular Robotics Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027. Forecast and analysis of Modular Robotics Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

