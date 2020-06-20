Abrasive Corundum Market Size, Global Industry Outlook Analysis Report, 2019-2026

Latest Abrasive Corundum Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising of market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2019-2026. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country market in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the abrasive corundum market include Riken Corundum Company Limited, Xingyang Jinbo Abrasives Company Limited, EK Company GmbH and Company, Mineralmhle Leun Rau GmbH and Company KG, Yixing Haiyu Refractory Materials Company Limited, LD International Abrasives Limited, Henan Sicheng Company Limited, KA Refractories Company Limited. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The abrasion industry is the major driver for the growth of the corundum market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization have led to the growing demand for this highly hard material. The growing innovative technologies in the electronics industry and the need for scratch-resistant materials in the manufacture of devices will boost the growth of this market. Growing awareness about this highly durable material along with its high refractive power will boost the demand in the refractory industry. covid-19 pandemic will not have any major impact on the growth of this market since this is a material confined to specific uses. The key factors that can restraint this market is the high costs involved in the mining of natural corundum and political uncertainty in areas of its occurrence.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of abrasive corundum.

Market Segmentation

The entire abrasive corundum market has been sub-categorized into type and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Ruby

Sapphire

Emery

By Application

Furniture

Electronic Devices

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for abrasive corundum market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

