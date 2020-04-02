Abrasive Wheels Market is estimated to reach US$ 16,400.0 million by 2025: 3M Company, Saint-Gobain, Super Abrasives, Noritake, Klingspor Abrasives
Latest market study on “Abrasive Wheels Market to 2025 by Product (Bonded Wheels and Super Abrasive Wheels); and Material Type (Aluminum Oxide, Zirconia Alumina, Silicon carbide, and Ceramic Aluminum Oxide) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the Abrasive Wheels Market is estimated to reach US$ 16,400.0 million by 2025 from US$ 10,280.8 million in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.
Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the abrasive wheels market and this region is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. Where, China is dominating the worldwide vehicle sales which is followed by India. Moreover, China is entitles as the world’s largest automobile market which is forecasted to expand by 3.2% in 2018. The continual industrial and technological development in Asia-Pacific is further boosting the market for abrasive wheels in many different applications. Europe is the fastest growing region in abrasive wheels market owing to the government support to manufacturing industries. European Industrial policy is further aimed to stimulate the competitiveness and growth of manufacturing sector in the Europe.
Bonded abrasive wheels is leading segment, whereas super abrasive wheels are growing rapidly across the globe owing to its remarkable benefits. Super abrasive wheels mainly comprise of CBN or diamond abrasives which are specifically designed for most challenging applications. Super abrasive wheels are mostly recommended for industries including gear manufacturing, aerospace, medical, bearings, and automotive including many other.
Some of the major players operating in the market include 3M Company, Saint-Gobain, Super Abrasives, Noritake, Klingspor Abrasives, DSA Products Ltd., Andre Abrasive Articles, Deerfos, Camel Grinding Wheels, and Tyrolit Group.
