Absorbent Pads Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status And Application Forecast To 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled Absorbent Pads Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material, Type, Product Type, End User and Geography. The global Absorbent Pads Market is expected to reach US$ 3,001.49 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,978.51 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Absorbent Pads Market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global Absorbent Pads Market, based on the material was segmented into fiber, paper, polyethylene, polypropylene, others. In 2018, the fiber segment accounted for the largest share in the global absorbent pads market. The absorbent pads are composed of fibers that are capable of absorbing gas or liquid components. The fiber absorbent pads are used to clean up the spills in automotive sector. The growing automotive sector across the world is likely to enhance the fiber segment during the forecast period.

Spills and leaks of oil, chemicals and other liquids are inevitable in almost all the workplaces, where fuels are used. The conventional and historic ways for taking action over these spills prevailed only after they occurred. With the new advancements in industrial sectors, absorbent pads now help to change the conceptions. These absorbent pads offer numerous advantages across multiple industrial sectors that include automotive, medical, biotechnology, food and beverages, agriculture and others. The absorbent pads are one of the most cost-efficient and economical solution for usage and waste disposal of liquid-containing materials. These pads are commercially available with varying absorption capacities that caters to the specific demands of the end products. The development in textiles have led to making use of materials used in absorbent pads that causes no health risks and are environment friendly. For instance, polypropylene and polyester absorbents offer several advantages over messy, labor-intensive, first-generation absorbents.

Some of the prominent players operating in the absorbent pads market are W. DIMER GMBH, Trico Corporation, SIRANE LTD., PACTIV LLC, Novipax LLC, Gelok International Corporation, CoCopac Limited, Cellcomb, Brady Corporation, and 3M, among others. The market players are focused on bringing new and innovative products and services through various organic strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the market. Recently in January 2017, Brady announced its new SPC Absorbent and Spill Control Catalog, which includes, more than 6 new products.

The global absorbent pads market, based on the end user was segmented into food & agriculture, oil & gas, medical and others. In 2018, the food & agriculture held a largest market share of the Absorbent Pads Market, by end user. However, the medical segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.0% over the coming years. Food and agriculture use absorbent pads in food packaging as the absorbent pad absorbs the water dripping from the food stuff which thereby maintains hygiene and prevents food spoilage. Furthermore, the growing food and agriculture industry is expected to drive the absorbent pad market during the forecast period.

