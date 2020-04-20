AC Power Sources Market Analysis and Forecasts by drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend to 2027

Global AC Power Sources Market – Scope of the Report

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the AC Power Sources Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global AC Power Sources Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

AC power sources are preferred over DC power sources for supply in homes owing to its low cost, ease of transmission, and easy conversion to DC. The increasing production of equipment used in the development of smart cities and consumer electronics boosts the demand for AC power sources in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Besides, the government of the countries in this region is shifting their focus towards renewable power generation, thereby further strengthening the demand in this region.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Ainuo Instrument Co., Ltd., Aplab Limited, Associated Power Technologies, B&K Precision Corporation, Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd, Keysight Technologies, Kikusui Electronics Corporation, Newtons4th Ltd, Pacific Power Source, Inc., Regatron AG

The global AC Power Sources is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading AC Power Sources Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Industry.

The AC power sources market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period on account of driving factors such as increasing equipment production for avionics, electric vehicles, and renewable power generation. However, mature markets in developed nations are likely to restrain the growth of the AC power sources market during the forecast period. On the other hand, smart city concept and enhanced focus on energy-efficient business operations offer significant growth prospects for the key players active in the AC power sources market in the coming years.

The global AC power sources market is segmented on the basis of phase, modulation type, and application. Based on phase, the market is segmented as single phase and three phase. On the basis of the modulation type, the market is segmented as linear and pulse width modulation (PWM). The market on the basis of the application is classified as wireless communication & infrastructure, energy, consumer electronics & appliances, aerospace & defense, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global AC Power Sources market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The AC Power Sources market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

