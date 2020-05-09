Accelerating Demand for Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) to Impel Market Revenue Through COVID-19 Pandemic
The global Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Product Segment Analysis
- Acrylic
- PVA
- Polyurethanes
- Styrenic block
- Epoxy
- EVA
- Other (including silicones, polyisobutylene)
- Pressure sensitive applications
- Packaging
- Construction
- Furniture
- Footwear
- Automotive
- Other (aerospace, electronics, etc)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of the Latin America
Each market player encompassed in the Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
