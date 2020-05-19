Accelerating Demand for Mobile Augmented Reality to Impel Market Revenue Through COVID-19 Pandemic
Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global Mobile Augmented Reality market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Mobile Augmented Reality market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Mobile Augmented Reality market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Mobile Augmented Reality market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Mobile Augmented Reality . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global Mobile Augmented Reality market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Mobile Augmented Reality market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Mobile Augmented Reality market over the considered assessment period.
Segmentation of the Mobile Augmented Reality Market
The following manufacturers are covered:
Google
Microsoft Corporation
VUZIX
SONY
Epson
Intel
Mindmaze
Seebright
Wikitude
Aurasma
Daqri
Metaio
Total Immersion
Qualcomm
Marxent
Blippar
Catchoom
Ngrain
Zappar
Infinity Augmented Reality
Samsung Electronics
Catchoom Technologies
Atheer
Hannovermesse
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Monitor-Based
Video See-through HMD
Head-mounted Displays
Segment by Application
Medical Field
Military
Protection Of Cultural Heritage
Industrial Maintenance
Network Communication
Entertainment
Other
