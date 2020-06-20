Account Based Marketing Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth during 2025 With : Hubspot, Techtarget, Demandbase, Adobe (Marketo), 6Sense Insights, Inside

Account-based marketing is a strategic move that engages the marketing resources to more specific target segments or accounts resulting in improved sales. Account-based marketing is typically used by sales organizations in order to increase account relevance, engage with higher deals and get the best value out of their marketing activities. ABM helps the vendor to get insights into the company\’s spending on marketing. Account-based marketing is extensively used by various industry verticals such as BFSI, retail, government, healthcare, manufacturing and other industries to broaden their customer base.

Hubspot, Inc., Techtarget, Demandbase, Inc., Adobe (Marketo), 6Sense Insights, Inc, Inside View, Act-on Software, Inc., Addaptive Intelligence, Inc., Ct-on Software, Inc. and Integrate

What is the Dynamics of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Market?

The growing popularity of cloud-based solutions and big data analytics the account based marketing (ABM) is experiencing a high demand for account based marketing solutions. Organizations are increasingly adopting account based marketing to boost their sales. Factors such as growing need for identifying right audience, the popularity of social media and analytics are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of account based marketing market. However, the lack of awareness of ABM solutions is anticipated to restrict the growth of the market in the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Market?

The “Global Account Based Marketing Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the account based marketing industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global account based marketing market with detailed market segmentation by account type, service offerings, end-user industry and geography. The global account based marketing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the account based marketing market.

What is the Regional Framework of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the account based marketing industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global account based marketing market based on account type, service offerings, end-user industry. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall account based marketing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting account based marketing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.

