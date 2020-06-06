Acetonitrile Market Size, Share, Regional Overview and Global Forecast to 2026

The Acetonitrile Market report has been tailored in such a way that it gives total data related with market perspectives which directly or indirectly influence the industry structure. The report also opens up on a detailed investigation of various market factor such as growth path, trends, revenue, challenges and opportunity during the forecast timeline. Therefore, this report includes a full-scale market assessment that will help to acquire a deeper understanding of competitive benchmarking, market forecasts, company market share and market dynamics.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the acetonitrile market include INEOS AG, Formosa Plastic Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Imperial Chemical Corporation, Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, Nova Molecular Technologies, Inc., Tedia Company, Inc., Shanghai Secco Petrochemical Company Limited, Qingdao Shida Chemical Co., Ltd., Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co., Ltd., and Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Growing demand for the usage of acetonitrile in pharmaceutical, analytical, biotechnological, specialty chemicals, and electronics applications is one of the major drivers for the growth of the global acetonitrile market. Moreover, increased consumption of it in the production of epoxy hardeners and agrochemicals such as agriculture pesticides and aromatizes are some of the supporting factors which will drive the market. The increasing adoption of green spaces and roofs that have several health and environmental benefits and offer access to greenery will also propel the demand in the market. However, excessive human exposure to it may cause to respiratory; damage due to cyanide formation in the body which is responsible to restrain the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for animal fodders along with crop fibre in textile manufacturing are creates immense opportunities for the market growth. Further, increasing demand for substitute product ‘Prionil’ are considered to be the challenge for market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of acetonitrile.

Market Segmentation

The entire acetonitrile market has been sub-categorized into type, end-user, and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Derivative

Solvent

By End-User

Pharmaceutical

Analytical Industry

Agrochemical

Extraction

Others

By Application

Organic Synthesis

Specialty Chemicals

Extraction

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Solvents

Deoxyribonucleic Acid & Ribonucleic Acid Synthesis

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for acetonitrile market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

