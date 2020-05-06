Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted for the Forecast Period Between 2018 to 2027

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Acoustic Ceiling Tiles market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Acoustic Ceiling Tiles market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the Acoustic Ceiling Tiles market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Acoustic Ceiling Tiles market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

market players in the global market. Other key manufacturers include Techno Ceiling Products, USG Corporation, and Knauf.

Acoustical requirements in the modern architecture and construction applications has led to an increasing demand for acoustic ceiling tiles in the construction industry. Constructors and building surveyors are focusing on accommodating acoustical designs in the auditoriums, meeting rooms, residential and commercial building for improved listening efficiency. With the fragmented noise management requirements in various buildings, leading manufacturers such as Mullins Company and Armstrong World Industries are concentrating on utilizing mineral fiber and gypsum for high-quality sound absorption.

Innovative Insulation Components to Offer Effective Manufacturing Solutions

Noise intrusion in auditoriums and meeting rooms can be distracting. In order to offer total acoustic performance, building surveyors and constructors are focusing on designing ‘intelligent layout’ that accommodates effective acoustic solutions. Banking on the growing requirements of noise management, major manufacturers such as Quitestone and 3M have recently developed various materials to offer quality components that are ideal for the production of acoustic tiles and panels. Integration of these components enables acoustic ceiling tile manufacturers to develop innovative tiles with effective sound absorption and sound insulating features.

In addition, leading manufacturers such as Acoustic Innovations and Armstrong World Industries are adopting acoustic panel technology such as Snowsound technology for the production of acoustic ceiling tiles. Incorporation of this panel technology enables the constructors and construction material manufacturers to incorporate optimal sound absorption features across various frequencies. Also, major manufacturers such as Acoustic Innovations are utilizing advanced technology to develop ‘Fiberoptic Ceilings that are powered by the LED light engines. The company is producing ‘Fiberoptic Ceilings’ from 1’’ depth acoustically absorptive panels to offer enhanced aesthetic features to the room. Leading acoustic ceiling tile manufacturers are focusing on integrating innovative technological features to improve their brand recognition globally.

Novel Components and Materials to Improve Effectiveness of Acoustic Ceiling Tile

To sustain their lead in the competitive market, major acoustic ceiling tile manufacturers are concentrating on utilizing innovative and effective components such as Gypsum for developing ceiling tiles with high sound absorption features. For instance, Saint Gobain Gyproc is focusing on developing a range of ceiling panel that includes Gyptone, Casoprano, and Gyprex tiles. Constructors are installing these tiles to offer enhanced acoustic solutions such as moisture and impact resistance besides noise management.

Leading manufacturers are also focusing on offering acoustic ceiling tiles and materials that have been approved by an international standards organization such as American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) International. In order to assure the quality standard of materials used in the production of acoustic ceiling tiles, constructors and manufacturers are opting for products that are approved by ASTM in terms of quality. Products and components approved by ASTM can benefit the leading companies and boost their brand identity in the global market.

Demand to Remain Concentrated in the Residential and Commercial Buildings

Noise interruptions can divert the attention of employees and disrupt their communication during important meetings and discussions in the office. In addition, noise transmission in the residential buildings can also impact the health of the inmates adversely. With the increasing construction of buildings in the noise-sensitive areas, demand for acoustic ceiling tiles will continue to persist in the residential and commercial industry. Leading companies are focusing on equipping the ceilings with effective acoustic tiles that are produced with innovative components such as gypsum and mineral fiber.

In addition, major manufacturers are incorporating innovative techniques to offer reverberation control for walls of the buildings. Besides noise reduction features, leading manufacturers such as Armstrong World International are aligning with the recent architectural design trends and developing acoustic ceiling tiles that are equipped with an ideal combination of sound absorption and sound blocking features with high CAC and NRC ratings. Installing these tiles helps in preventing noise transformation from one room to another. As noise interruptions can hinder the listening efficiency and communication during important business meetings, major firms prefer spending on equipping the ceilings of conference rooms with acoustic ceiling tiles.

