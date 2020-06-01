Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Biscuits Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2024

Biscuits Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Biscuits Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Biscuits Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are biscuits’ key players of the global biscuits market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the biscuits space. Key players in the global biscuits market includes Britannia Industries Limited, Lotus Bakeries NV, Mondelez International, Inc., ITC Limited, Campbell Soup Company, Nestle SA, Kraft Foods Group, Inc., The Kellogg Company, National Biscuit Industries LTD SAOG, Dali Food Group Co, Ltd., Brutons Biscuit Company, The Hershey Company, United Biscuits Company (Y?ld?z Holding Group), Kambly SA, Walkers Shortbread Ltd., Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi A.S., Parle Products Private Limited, Dr Gerard sp. z o.o., HUG AG, and Cornu AG.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global biscuits market.

The segmentation of the global biscuits market is as follows:

Product

Sweet Biscuits

Savory

Crackers

Filled/Coated

Wafers

Others

Source

Wheat

Oats

Millets

Others

Packaging

Pouches/Packets

Jars

Boxes

Peelpaq

Others

Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Online Retail

Others

Flavor Type

Plain

Chocolate

Sour Cream, Cheese, and Spiced

Fruits and Nuts

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

