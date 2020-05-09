Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Carbon Dioxide / CO2 Market and Forecast Analyzed in a New Research Report 2018 to 2026

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

Carbon Dioxide / CO2 Market Segmentation

By Region

The regional assessment section provides a thorough understanding of the market scenario, growth opportunities, current trends, regulatory framework, restraints and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on reach regional market. Regions covered in the report:

By Application

The application analysis offers critical insights related to the consumption volume of the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 for different applications. Applications of the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 include:

By Product Type

The product adoption patterns of various products segmented in the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market are analyzed in detail in the well-researched market study. The different products include:

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the research study on carbon dioxide market offers detailed information on the key stakeholders having a stronghold in the carbon dioxide market. Various prospects of the key players in the carbon dioxide market, such as product portfolio, technological innovations, key differential strategies, and other financials have been extensively covered. The report on carbon dioxide market features key companies such as Linde Group, Air Liquide, Praxair Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Gulf Cryo, Abdullah Hashim Industrial & Equipment Co. Ltd, and many more.

Air Liquide, a key company in the CO 2 market, invested over US$ 33 Mn to produce carbon dioxide and nitrogen for Coca-Cola FEMSA in Colombia in 2016, thereby entering the Colombian industrial gas market. Moreover, the company signed an agreement with AVR in 2018, in a bid to facilitate the storage and distribution of liquid carbon dioxide recovered from the AVR carbon dioxide capture systems in the Netherlands.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., a leading player in the carbon dioxide market, acquired EPCO Carbon Dioxide Products, Inc., a privately-held producer and marketer of liquid carbon dioxide. This acquisition included 12 CO2 purification and liquefaction plants and distribution assets.

The Linde Group, a prominent player in the carbon dioxide market, announced the establishment of a 250 TPD carbon dioxide facility for food and beverage producers and chemical manufacturers in Texas, US.

Definition

Carbon dioxide refers to a colorless and gas present naturally in the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide is fundamentally a greenhouse gas, which is crucial for the earth’s ecosystem. Carbon dioxide is recovered for multiple diverse applications from flue gases, as a by-product from the manufacture of hydrogen for ammonia synthesis, from limekilns and many other sources.

About the Report

The report on carbon dioxide market is comprehensive research study analyzing various pivotal aspects central to the carbon dioxide market space. Prominent factors impacting growth in terms of demand and sales of carbon dioxide such as trends, drivers, restraints and business potential are covered in this report on carbon dioxide market. The report on carbon dioxide market comprises of a historical analysis, present carbon dioxide market scenario and futuristic projections on carbon dioxide across key regions.

Market Structure

The carbon dioxide market is segmented on the basis of production, by delivery mode, by end use, and by region. By production, the carbon dioxide market has been segmented into combustion and biological. By delivery mode, the carbon dioxide market has been classified into centralized and onsite. By end use, the carbon dioxide market has been segmented into metal manufacturing and fabrication, food and beverage, pulp and paper, oil and gas, healthcare, chemical, and other industries. The carbon dioxide market has been assessed across key regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and MEA

Research Methodology

The report on carbon dioxide market is an all-inclusive compilation of facts gleaned by leveraging a meticulous research methodology. Primary and secondary research sources have been extensively used to procure vital data points and statistics on carbon dioxide market. The data obtained from these robust methodologies and other credible sources are triangulated to offer unbiased information on the growth course of carbon dioxide market.

