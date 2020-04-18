Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Market Development, Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2020-2027

Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

manufacturers in oral syrups would lead to the growth of the oral syrups segment in the global cold, cough and sore throat remedies market. An intake of oral syrups is suitable for all patients irrespective of their age. Particularly, oral syrups are prescribed mostly for children and elderly patients and this factor is creating a positive impact on the oral syrups segment.

Emerging markets such as Brazil, Russia, India and China represent the larger market for OTCs and generics. Pharmaceuticals industry in these countries is dominated by the private sector, where pharma companies can reap larger revenue from the strong sales of oral syrups.

The oral syrups segment is projected to grow in North America during 2016-2026

Oral syrups segment dominated the North America cold, cough and sore throat remedies market by doses type segment in terms of revenue in 2016, and the trend is projected to grow throughout the forecast period. Oral syrups segment is the most attractive segment in the North America cold, cough and sore throat remedies market, with attractiveness index of 1.5 over the forecast period. Revenue from the oral syrups segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 1.9% over 2016–2026, to reach more than US$ 3,000 Mn by 2026. OTC cough syrups for children are receiving exceptional attention in the U.S. by regulators, physicians and parents due to safety concerns. In the last 3 years, FDA has withdrawn more than 200 cough syrups containing hydrocodone from the market.

In Latin America, revenue from the oral syrups segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.6% over 2016–2026, to reach more than US$ 500 Mn by 2026. The segment is expected to record attractiveness index of 1.7 over the forecast period in Western Europe. Revenue from the oral syrups segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.1% over 2016–2026, to reach a market value of a little more than US$ 5,000 Mn by 2026 in the APEJ cold, cough and sore throat remedies market.

