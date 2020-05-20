Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Connected Logistics Market Research Report 2020-2027 Top Connected Logistics Players, Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors Forecast To 2027

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Connected Logistics market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Connected Logistics market.

The report on the global Connected Logistics market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Connected Logistics market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Connected Logistics market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Connected Logistics market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Connected Logistics market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Connected Logistics market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Connected Logistics market in various geographies such as:

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Connected Logistics market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

Market Segmentation

The connected logistics market by service has been bifurcated into asset management, remote asset tracking, security, network management, data management. Further, the connected logistics market by end use industry has been bifurcated into freight management, food and beverage supply chain, healthcare, retail, warehouse management and others. The global connected logistics market by geography has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Global Connected Logistics Market: Scope of Study

The market report deals in the forecast of the connected logistics market in terms of revenue (USD billion) as well as the CAGR for the forecast period 2016 to 2027. The competitive profiling of the key players in the global connected logistics market has been comprehensively covered under the scope of the report. The key players in the connected logistics Market have been competitively profiled across the five broad geographic regions. This competitive landscape is inclusive of the various business strategies adopted by these major players and their recent developments in the field of connected logistics market. In order to provide a detailed insight into the market dynamics of global connected logistics Market, the drivers and restraints affecting the industry are included in the study. Market dynamics include market opportunity, drivers and restraints and an extensive analysis of these factors are included in the report. Furthermore, market attractiveness breakdown has also been provided in the report. Therefore, the report provides a comprehensive study of the global Connected logistics market and also offers the forecast of the market for the period from 2017-2025.

Global Connected Logistics Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players participating in the connected logistics market include Google Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (New York City, U.S.), Amazon Web Services Inc. (Seattle, U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Infosys Limited (Bangalore, India), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Dynatrace LLC (Waltham, U.S.), NETSUITE Inc. (San Mateo, U.S.), Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.), Freightgate Inc. (California, U.S.).

Connected Logistics Market, by Service

Asset Management

Remote Asset Tracking

Security

Network Management

Data Management

Connected Logistics Market, by End Use Industry

Freight Management

Food and Beverage Supply Chain

Healthcare

Retail

Warehouse Management

Others?

Connected Logistics Market, by Geography:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China(Including Taiwan) India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of America



The report addresses the following doubts related to the Connected Logistics market: