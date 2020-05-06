Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on High-Voltage Switchgear Market is Seeing Explosive Growth By Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2014-2022

The global High-Voltage Switchgear market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this High-Voltage Switchgear market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the High-Voltage Switchgear market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the High-Voltage Switchgear market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the High-Voltage Switchgear market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global high voltage switchgear market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players in the global high voltage switchgear market are ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Crompton Greaves Ltd., Hyosung Corporation, and Toshiba Corporation, among others. These companies focus on expanding business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with several end-use industries.

The global high voltage switchgear market has been segmented as follows:

Global High-Voltage Switchgear Market

By Product Standard

IEC Standard

ANSI Standard

Others

By Component

Circuit Breakers

Relays

Others

By Insulation

Air-insulated Switchgears SF6 Non SF6

Gas-insulated Switchgears SF6 Non SF6

Others (oil & vacuum)

By Application

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Utilities Sector

Industrial

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East &Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the High-Voltage Switchgear market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the High-Voltage Switchgear market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on High-Voltage Switchgear Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global High-Voltage Switchgear market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the High-Voltage Switchgear market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

