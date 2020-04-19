Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on How Innovation is Changing the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market

The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has compromised many companies in the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market over their production activities due to poor revenue flow in the market landscape. Comprehensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 has been mentioned in this research report. Companies in the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market can better prepare for uncertainties and adopt diverse alternatives needed to survive in the competitive landscape post the lockdown period.

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its published market study, highlights the key factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market over the assessment period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and drawbacks are thoroughly examined to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market is likely to take during the forecast period.

According to the report, the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market is anticipated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the considered assessment period owing to several crucial factors including growing investments in the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality space, rise in the number of research and development projects and suitable regulatory policies. The analysts at PMR have expertise in the latest research tools while curating the market study and gather data from authentic primary and secondary sources.

key players dominating the market are Blippar, Catchoom, Innovega Inc., Laster Technologies, Metaio Gmbh, Total Immersion, Vertalis Ltd, Augmented Pixels Co., Kooaba AG, Kishino Limited, Qualcomm Incorporated, Wikitude Gmbh and others. Earlier the global augmented reality & virtual reality market was dominated by players with relatively low brand image. However, after the entrance of new big players in the industry, the demand for augmented reality & virtual reality has increased among the consumers.