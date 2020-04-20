Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2019-2024

The latest report on the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market.

The report reveals that the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

On the basis of application, the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market is segmented into industrial, commercial and domestic. Commercial segment is expected to contribute significant share by 2016 and is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Revenue generated from the sales of industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals in APEJ is set to register a CAGR of 7.1% during 2016–2026

Increasing focus on health hygiene coupled with increasing number of hospitals is expected to drive the demand for cleaning chemicals over the forecast period. This is expected to be the major reason for rise in demand for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals in the APEJ region. Increasing number of hospitals coupled with a growing infrastructure sector will lead to an increase in demand for cleaning chemicals in this region over the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 36.1% of total market value share by the end of 2016. Western Europe is also expected to hold a significant share in the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market.

Capacity expansion is the main strategy adopted by key players in North America and Europe

The major players operating the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market are BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V., The Dow Chemical Company, Solvay SA, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Lonza Group among others. These key players are strategically focussing on expansion of their production plants in order to maintain their market share in the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market.

