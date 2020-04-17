Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Sourdough Market – Sophisticated Demand by 2031

The latest study on the Sourdough market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Sourdough market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Sourdough market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Sourdough market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Sourdough market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Sourdough Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Sourdough market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Sourdough market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

growing demand for fast food products such as pizza and others foods are factors driving the growth of the sourdough market in Western Europe. Sourdough pizza base freezes better than regular pizza base and also enhances the taste factor. As a result, sourdough pizza base is more preferred by manufacturers of frozen pizza. Growing demand for low GI bread and bakery products in Western Europe is fuelling the demand in the sourdough market in the region. Bread with a high GI score contains chemical constituents that can rapidly increase blood glucose levels. Insulin and glucose peaks result in obesity, Type-2 diabetes and various heart related conditions. In sharp contrast, low GI foods contain slow digestible carbohydrates, which produce a gradual, relatively low rise in blood glucose and insulin levels. Thus, consumer demand for low GI bakery products in Western Europe is higher and manufacturers are catering to this demand by developing and launching low GI sourdough based bakery products.

Increasing consumer demand for gluten-free bakery products in Western Europe is creating robust development in the Western Europe sourdough market. Gluten sensitivity is any intolerance to gluten, which is a constituent of grains such as wheat and barley. Celiac disease is an extreme form of gluten intolerance and affects a relatively small volume of the global population. However, with the population growing rapidly, the number of persons affected is expected to increase significantly in the future. Sourdough is becoming increasingly popular in the bakery industry in the Western Europe region due to its versatility and ability to enhance flavour and texture and strengthen shelf life of end products. Sourdough can be incorporated into a variety of baked products and can be used in various forms, including dried powders, starter cultures and live liquid cultures.

Pizza segment revenue is expected to expand at a relatively high CAGR in Western Europe over the forecast period

By the end of 2016, the pizza application segment was estimated to be valued a little more than US$ 50 Mn, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period, and be valued at more than US$ 100 Mn by the end of 2026. This segment is estimated to create absolute $ opportunity of close to US$ 3 Mn in 2016 over 2015 and an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 54.4 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

COVID-19 Impact on Sourdough Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Sourdough market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Sourdough market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Sourdough market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Sourdough market? Which application of the Sourdough is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Sourdough market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Crucial data that can be drawn from the Sourdough market report:

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Sourdough market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the Sourdough

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Sourdough market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Sourdough market in different regions

