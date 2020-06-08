Adhesive Tapes Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

According to Market Study Report, Adhesive Tapes Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Adhesive Tapes Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Adhesive Tapes Market.

The Adhesive Tapes Market size is projected to grow from US$ 60.4 Billion in 2020 to US$ 79.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2025.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Adhesive Tapes Market:

3M Company (US)

tesa SE (Germany)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

Lintec Corporation (Japan)

Intertape Polymer Group (Canada)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Lohmann GmbH (Germany)

Berry Global Inc. (US)

Scapa Group PLC (Canada)

Rogers Corporation (US)

Based on resin, the acrylic segment accounted for the largest share of the adhesive tapes market in 2019.Acrylic adhesive tapes are firm and durable as compared to rubber and silicone tapes. Properties of acrylics include fast curing time; excellent resistance to oxidation, temperature, and UV radiation; color stability; anti-aging; good balance of adhesion and cohesion; excellent water resistance; and high peel, tack, and shear strength.

The water-based technology segment is projected to lead the adhesive tapes market during the forecast period, in terms of volume. The demand for water-based adhesive tapes across various end-use industries is increasing, as water-based technology is environment-friendly and does not emit VOCs during formulation.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Adhesive Tapes Market

4.2 Adhesive Tapes Market, By Resin Type

4.3 Adhesive Tapes Market, By Technology

4.4 Adhesive Tapes Market, By Backing Material

4.5 Adhesive Tapes Market, By Category

4.6 Commodity Adhesive Tapes Market, By End-Use Industry

4.7 Specialty Adhesive Tapes Market, By End-Use Industry

4.8 Adhesive Tapes Market, Developed Vs. Developing Countries

4.9 Apac Adhesive Tapes Market, By End-Use Industry And Country

4.10 Adhesive Tapes Market Share, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Use Of Adhesive Tapes In Diverse End-Use Industries

5.2.1.2 Rising Urban Population

5.2.1.3 Improved Healthcare System In Emerging Economies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility In Raw Material Prices Leading To Fluctuation In Demand

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Packaging Industry In Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Replacing Traditional Fastening Systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Implementation Of Stringent Regulatory Policies

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.3.5 Threat Of New Entrants

5.4 Macro Indicator Analysis

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends And Forecast Of Gdp

5.5 Industry Trends And Overview

5.5.1 Packaging Industry

5.5.1.1 E-Commerce

5.5.1.2 Fit-To-Product

5.5.1.3 Sustainability

5.5.1.4 Retail Changes

5.5.1.5 Digital Printing Advancements

5.5.2 Packaging Industry, By Region

5.5.2.1 North America

5.5.2.2 Latin America

5.5.2.3 Europe

5.5.2.4 Apac

5.5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.3 Trends And Forecast In The Building & Construction Industry

5.5.3.1 North America

5.5.3.2 Europe

5.5.3.3 Apac

5.5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.3.5 South America

5.5.4 Trends In Automotive Industry

5.5.4.1 Electric Vehicles

5.5.4.2 Shared Mobility

5.5.4.3 Innovation In Batteries For Electric Vehicles

5.5.4.4 Revolutionary Transformation In Autonomous Driving

5.5.5 Growth Trends In Aerospace Industry

5.5.5.1 Ultralight And Light Aircraft

5.5.5.2 Continued Technological Advancement

5.5.5.3 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (Uas) Or Drones

5.5.6 Trends And Forecast In Wind Energy Industry

5.5.7 Growth Trends In Healthcare Industry

5.5.7.1 Wearable Medical Devices

5.5.7.2 Microfluidics-Based Poc And Loc Diagnostic Devices For Laboratory Testing

5.5.8 Growth Trends In Electronics Industry

5.5.8.1 Digitalization

5.5.8.2 Artificial Intelligence (Ai)

5.5.8.3 Augmented Reality (Ar)

…and More

