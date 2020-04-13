Adiponectin Testing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Product Type (Adiponectin ELISA Kits, Adiponectin Enzyme Immunoassay Kits, Others), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories) and Geography

Adiponectin refers to a protein hormone that has a role in regulating glucose levels in the body and conduct breakdown of fatty acids. The protein hormone also modulates a metabolic process known as fatty acid oxidation. Adiponectin is secreted from adipose tissue whose concentration is inversely correlated to the body mass index in patient populations. The biochemical testing kits that carries out analysis of this protein hormone and are readily available in the market.

The adiponectin testing market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of research laboratories, rising budgets in healthcare sector, increasing disposable income and others. However, factors such as high cost of the adiponectin testing kits and lack of awareness regarding availability of these kits in developing and under-developed economies are likely to restrain the growth of the market.

The global adiponectin testing market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as adiponectin ELISA kits, adiponectin enzyme immunoassay kits and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and research laboratories.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global adiponectin testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The adiponectin testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting adiponectin testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the adiponectin testing market in these regions.

