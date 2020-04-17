Adoption of Non-Nutritive Sugar Market to Soar Across Top Countries in the Globe

Market Outlook of Non-Nutritive Sugar

Non-nutritive sweeteners are zero calorie or low-calorie substitute or alternative for the nutritive sugars, i.e. high-calorie sweeteners such as fructose, high-fructose corn syrup etc. Attributed to the extensive R&D a majority of non-nutritive sweeteners can be added to hot and cold beverages and even can be used for baking applications. These sugar have high intensity of sweetness, however, fewer calories per gram as they are not completely absorbed by the digestive system.

In the recent past, due to the hectic schedule and changing lifestyle patterns, there is a steady increase in the incidence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure. Moreover, consumers are becoming increasingly concerned over obesity and awareness of added sugar in food products, surging the demand for Non-Nutritive Sugar market globally.

Thus, consumers are taking preventive measures and are opting for “clean label” or “free from” labeled products, thus increasing the demand of “reduced sugar” or “no added sugar” or “sugar-free products” which has created a considerable traction of Non-Nutritive Sugar across the globe. However, even though consumers are willing to pay an extra premium to “reduced sugar” or sugar-free products, but they are not compromising on the taste of the final product. Hence, the majority of key players in the Non-Nutritive Sugar market are offering ingredients which imitate the properties of conventional sugar or they are offering custom solution according to the requirement of the clients which is anticipated to drive the growth of Non-Nutritive Sugar market over the forecast period.

To Get Free Sample Request Visit @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23176

Reasons for Covering this Title

Awareness toward health is becoming universal, more and more people are engaging in some sort of physical exercises or changing or want to change their eating habits as they are influenced by countless health awareness campaigns spreading across on all form of media whether print or electronic by various reputed health organizations. Furthermore, there is an increasing number of individuals joining health clubs in order to lose weight or stay healthy as shown in the below graph for the United States.

All these factors have changed the buying behavior of consumers and how they perceive the nutritional content of a product. Today more and more consumers are reading labels on the products and are choosing products with low fat and low sugar content which we also found in our survey.

Global Non-Nutritive Sugar: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Non-Nutritive Sugar market has been segmented as –

Organic Non-Nutritive Sugar

Conventional Non-Nutritive Sugar

On the basis of product type, the global Non-Nutritive Sugar market has been segmented as –

Acesulfame-K

Aspartame

Neotame

Saccharin

Sucralose

Stevia

On the basis of application, the global Non-Nutritive Sugar market has been segmented as –

Bakery

Confectionery

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Dairy Products Ice Cream and Desserts Yogurt Flavored Milk Spreads Others

Snacks

Cereals

Others

For More Details and Order Copy of this Report Visit @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/23176

Global Non-Nutritive Sugar Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Non-Nutritive Sugar market are Tate & Lyle, TC Heartland LLC, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Cargill, Incorporated, BENEO GmbH, Roquette Freres SA, Ingredion Inc., Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., Evolva Holding S.A., GLG Life Tech. Corp., Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Matsutani Chemical industry Co, Ltd., Nova Green Inc., Xlear, Inc. , Futaste Co., Ltd. among other Non-Nutritive Sugar players.