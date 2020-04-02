Adults Personal Floatation Devices Market To Grow Significantly From 2020 To 2026, North America To Be Major Revenue Contributor

The global Adults Personal Floatation Devices market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Adults Personal Floatation Devices market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Adults Personal Floatation Devices market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Adults Personal Floatation Devices market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Adults Personal Floatation Devices market report on the basis of market players

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mustang Survival

Astral

Survitec Group Limited

The Coleman Company

Kokatat

NRS (Northwest River Supplies)

MTI Marine Technology

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

Aqua Lung International

Harmony

JimBuoy

ABSOLUTE OUTDOOR

OBrien

Hansen Protection

Johnson Outdoors

Stormy Lifejackets

Spinlock

SeaSafe Systems

Stearns

Onyx

Stohlquist

Kent Sporting Goods

Phantom Aquatics

Grundens

Promate

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

Life jacket

Survival Suit

Buoyancy Compensator

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger & Aircraft Crew

Commercial Vessel

Government & Military

Water Sporting

Others

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

