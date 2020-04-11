Advanced Authentication Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast By 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Advanced Authentication Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global advanced authentication market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2019-2024. Advanced authentication refers to a verification approach that helps users gain access to a specific physical or virtual space. It is a much safer way to secure sensitive information while providing enhanced speed and convenience of access. The verification process can involve knowledge-based variables like security questions and password, or inherence-based variables like fingerprints. These advanced authentication systems are widely utilized by various businesses and organizations to prevent fraud cases and security breaches.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/advanced-authentication-market/requestsample

Some of the major players in the market are: Fujitsu Ltd, Gemalto N. V, NEC Corporation, CA Technologies, Safran Identity and Security SAS, Dell Technologies Inc. (RSA Security), Lumidigm Inc (HID Global), Validisoft, Pistolstar, Securenvoy(Shearwater Group), NetMotion Wireless, CJIS Solutions, AUTHASAS, WideBand Corporation, SECUREAUTH, etc.

An increase in the incidences of cyber-attacks has led a majority of the corporate organizations to shift toward reliable and efficient security systems, which is primarily driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing sales of various commodities through online retail channels is creating a positive outlook for the market. This can be attributed to the enhanced convenience associated with online shopping, which is contributing to a significant rise in online transactions. Furthermore, numerous technological advancements and the rising number of cloud-based services and data centers are the other factors providing a thrust to the market growth.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/advanced-authentication-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Authentication Methods:

1. Smart Cards

2. Biometrics

3. Mobile Smart Credentials

4. User-Based Public Key Infrastructure

5. Other Authentication Methods

Breakup by Deployment:

1. On-Premise

2. Cloud

Breakup by Solution:

1. Single Factor Authentication

2. Multi-Factor Authentication

Breakup by End-User Industry:

1. Banking and Financial Services

2. Healthcare

3. Government

4. Defense

5. IT and Telecom

6. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

Note 1 :- As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Note 2 :- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-25) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group