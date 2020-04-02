Advanced Distribution Management System Market 2020 Latest Trends and Huge Growth by Leading Players General Electric Company, Oracle Corporation, Survalent Technology

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Advanced Distributed Management System Market– Global Analysis and Forecasts to 2025”, the global Advanced Distributed Management System market is expected to reach US$ 3,852.2 Mn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 19.1 % during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) is software platform which is integration of several operational systems providing automated outage restoration, and optimizing distribution grid performance. ADMS solution includes distribution management system (DMS); automated fault location, isolation, and service restoration (FLISR); demand response management system (DRMS); Volt-var optimization (VVO); and conservation voltage reduction (CVR). ADMS works as a real-time system for handling and managing operations in a distribution control area. It provides monitoring and control, network optimization, network analysis, and outage management capabilities in an integrated software platform, enabling effective management of assets on a platform developed to meet the growing requirements of distribution operators.

The global market for ADMS market exhibit high growth in near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth are rising smart grid in North America region and increase utility efficiency. However, high CAPEX and OPEX cost, and interoperability and system integration issues are some of restraining factors behind slow growth of ADMS market during the forecast period.

The global market for ADMS has been segmented on the basis of type into two major segment including system and service. Service is further bi-furcated by three types, consulting, system integration and support & maintenance. Key verticals of this market are commercial and industrial.

Key findings of the study:

In 2017, North America is the largest market in the ADMS market, compelled by presence of developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada. Growing investments in power infrastructure in both industrial as well as commercial sector is driving growth for installations of advanced distribution management systems in this region.

North America and Europe contributed to the largest share of market revenue which accounted for more than 60% of overall market.

APAC region is segmented for market analysis into countries, namely; Australia, India, China and Japan. The China ADMS market is expected to hold major chunk of revenues throughout the forecast period. APAC region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Owing to continuous persuades of energy scarcity and economic development, the Chinese government has adopted myriad measures and policies for the promotion of the utilization and exploitation efficiency of electric power. Now, the country has reconsidered its electric power development level and harmonizing amid supply and demand sides of the power. In order to satisfy the rapidly increasing electricity demand, China’s 12th Five-Year Plan (2011 to 2015) was budgeted 6.1 trillion Yuan of investment in the electricity sector. This is expected to increase further in the coming years, subsequently contributing towards the development of ADMS market in China.

Commercial sector is the major contributor in terms of revenue in this market attributed to the development of smart city projects with high power consumption.

The key companies profiled in this report include General Electric Company, Oracle Corporation, Survalent Technology, ABB Group, Siemens AG, Open Systems International, Inc., Advanced Control Systems, Schneider Electric SE, Indra Sistemas, and ETAp/Operation Technology, Inc.

Global Advanced Distributed Management System Market Segmentation

By Type

Solution

Services

By Vertical

Commercial

Industrial

