Advanced Medical Stopcock Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2027 with Top Players Smiths Medical, Nipro, Elcam Medical, Merit Medical, Codan, Nordson

Advanced Medical Stopcock market is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as growing incidence of chronic diseases, rapidly growing number of surgical procedures and growing geriatric population. However, the market is likely to face challenge such as safety concern while using the stopcock, this factor is likely to lower down the use of stopcock in future.. In addition it is likely to experience growth opportunities due to growing numbers of hospitals across the world.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is recognized as a developing market for the medical devices. The growth is driven by the factors such as rising prevalence of the infectious disease across the region. Also the rising initiatives by the government of India and Australia are likely to foster the growth of the market during forecast period.

The global advanced medical stopcock market accounted to US$ 841.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,167.6 Mn by 2027.

Company Profiles B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smiths Medical

Nipro

Elcam Medical

Merit Medical Systems

Codan USA

Nordson Corporation

Cook

JCM MED

Utah Medical Products Inc.

Advance Medical Stopcock – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Low-Pressure Stopcocks

Medium-Pressure Stopcocks

High-Pressure Stopcocks

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Strategic Insights

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed among which organic strategy was the most adopted strategy in global advanced medical stopcock industry. For instance, in December, 2018, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. announced acquisition of Vascular Insights, LLC, Merit acquired assets such as ClariVeinIC and ClariVeinOC specialty infusion and occlusion catheter systems. Thus, the acquisitions of the smaller companies are assisting in strengthening their portfolio and business.

