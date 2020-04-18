Advancements in Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market to boost Revenues Through COVID-19 Crisis Phase

Diagnosis of infectious diseases such as influenza is seeing a sea change owing to technological innovations and development of next-generation molecular tests such as Nuclear Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) and advanced immunoassays. The global rapid influenza diagnostic tests market size will witness robust expansion at over 8% CAGR during the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Gain More Insights about this Report

Conventional immunoassays tend to be limited by their sensitivity and specificity, a shortcoming expected to be overcome through product innovation by key molecular diagnostics companies. Quidel and BD integrated electronic readers with immunoassays, to increase test sensitivity without switching to other expensive detection devices.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30928

Key Takeaways – Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market Study

In the last few years, constant increase in demand for rapid point-of-care tests has prompted health-care providers to shift to rapid influenza diagnostic tests that can achieve results in 15 minutes or less.

In terms of principle, immunochromatographic assays are expected to garner maximum share in the rapid influenza diagnostic tests market, which is attributable to its low cost and easy-to-use nature.

Attributable to growing number of clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic centers, the global rapid influenza diagnostic tests market in North America is at the forefront and it is expected to remain most profitable region during the forecast period.

South Asia is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region owing to high prevalence of seasonal flu and increasing preference to opt for diagnostic testing.

Considerable impact of global public health organizations in identifying effective flu management strategies coupled with rapid uptake of point-of-care diagnostic tools by primary care physicians are further augmenting the growth prospects for rapid influenza diagnostic tests market.

Strategic Expansion Strategies of Leading Players Shaping Market

Prominent molecular diagnostics vendors are focusing on establishing long-term supply relationships with diagnostic centers and other testing facilities. They are emphasizing more on increasing their sales force and entering into strategic partnerships with local suppliers and distributors to expand product reach.

For instance, Cardinal Health collaborated with Qiagen to distribute the company’s molecular diagnostic products to smaller and mid-sized U.S. hospitals.

According to the American Hospital Association, there are around 5,000 community hospitals in the U.S., and this share is anticipated to grow exponentially due to substantial growth projections for players in the rapid influenza diagnostic tests market.

Moreover, the rapid influenza diagnostic tests market is expected to witness significant growth, which is attributed to a robust pipeline of innovative products.

For Critical Insights On The Flavors Into Over The Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/30928

COMPANIES COVERED IN RAPID INFLUENZA DIAGNOSTIC TESTS MARKET REPORT SA Scientific

3M Company

Abbott

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Biocartis N.V.

BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux, Inc.)

Biosynex S.A.

Cepheid, Inc.

Creative Diagnostics

Focus Diagnostics (DiaSorin SpA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GenMark Diagnostics

Hologic, Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Princeton BioMeditech Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Quidel Corporation

Sekisui Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/30928