Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market will Generate Massive Revenue to $9534.6 million by 2026 | Allergan, Bausch Health Companies, Candela Medical

Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market to 2026 – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast by Product (Laser Resurfacing Devices, Body Contouring Devices and Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices), and Application (Hair Removal, Scar Removal and Skin Resurfacing, Skin Rejuvenation, Skin Tightening and Others) and End User (Multi Specialty Centers, Standalone Centers and Cosmetic Surgery Centers & Clinics)

The global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market was valued at $3962.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $9534.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2026. Aesthetic lasers and energy devices are widely being used for several cosmetic and medical applications including skin treatments and body defects. These devices offer minimally invasive treatments. They help in reduction of wrinkles & ageing skin and are used by people across the globe, who wish to rejuvenate their looks. There are many technical procedures employed for the rectification of the aesthetic treatment process. The aesthetic devices available are fully automated, for instance, Sciton uses optical coherence tomography to pre-look at the skin from inside out.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Allergan plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Medical, Hologic, Inc., Energist Medical Group, Fotona, Inc., Lumenis, Ltd., Lutronic, Inc, Sisram Medical Ltd., Sciton, Inc.

The major factors that drive the market growth include approvals of these devices by FDA for medical treatments and technological advancements in these devices. In addition, increase in demand for minimal invasive procedures or non-invasive procedures, lower cost of these procedures compared to surgeries and fast pace of procedures contribute to the market growth. However, social stigmas and lack of appropriate reimbursement policies restrain the market growth. Furthermore, increase in disposable incomes and the budding trend of body altering in developing countries, such as India and China, are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.

The aesthetic lasers and energy devices market is segmented on the basis product, technology, application and end user. By product, it is divided into laser resurfacing devices, body contouring devices and aesthetic ophthalmology devices. By technology, it is segmented into laser-based technology, light-based technology and energy-based technology. By application, it is classified into hair removal, scar removal and skin resurfacing, skin rejuvenation, skin tightening and others. On the basis of end user, it is bifurcated into multi-specialty centers, standalone centers and cosmetic surgery centers & clinics. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

