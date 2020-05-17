Agomelatine Market Trend,Detailed Study with Top Manufacturing company By 2026|Novartis, Nectid Inc, Jiangsu Haosen Pharmaceutical Group

Los Angeles, United States—The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global Agomelatine market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Agomelatine market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Agomelatine market.

Key companies operating in the global Agomelatine market include : , Servier, Rovi Pharma, Novartis, Nectid Inc, Jiangsu Haosen Pharmaceutical Group, … Agomelatine

Segment Analysis

The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Agomelatine market. In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Agomelatine industry, the report has segregated the global Agomelatine business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

Global Agomelatine Market Segment By Type:

, Serotonin 2C Agonist, Melatonin Receptor 2 Agonist, Melatonin Receptor 1 Agonist, Serotonin Receptor Agonist, Serotonin 2C Receptor Antagonist Agomelatine

Global Agomelatine Market Segment By Application:

, Serotonin 2C Agonist, Melatonin Receptor 2 Agonist, Melatonin Receptor 1 Agonist, Serotonin Receptor Agonist, Serotonin 2C Receptor Antagonist Agomelatine

Competitive Landscape:

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Agomelatine industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size of the global Agomelatine market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Agomelatine market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Agomelatine market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Agomelatine market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Agomelatine market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Agomelatine market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Agomelatine Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Agomelatine Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Agomelatine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Serotonin 2C Agonist

1.4.3 Melatonin Receptor 2 Agonist

1.4.4 Melatonin Receptor 1 Agonist

1.4.5 Serotonin Receptor Agonist

1.4.6 Serotonin 2C Receptor Antagonist

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agomelatine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Depression

1.5.3 Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

1.5.4 Sleep Disorders

1.5.5 Generalized Anxiety Disorder

1.5.6 Multiple Sclerosis

1.5.7 Systemic Traumatic Pain

1.5.8 Autism

1.5.9 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Agomelatine Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Agomelatine Industry

1.6.1.1 Agomelatine Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Agomelatine Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Agomelatine Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Agomelatine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Agomelatine Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Agomelatine Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Agomelatine Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Agomelatine Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Agomelatine Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Agomelatine Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Agomelatine Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Agomelatine Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Agomelatine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Agomelatine Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Agomelatine Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Agomelatine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Agomelatine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agomelatine Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Agomelatine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Agomelatine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Agomelatine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Agomelatine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Agomelatine Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Agomelatine Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Agomelatine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Agomelatine Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Agomelatine Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Agomelatine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Agomelatine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Agomelatine Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Agomelatine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Agomelatine Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Agomelatine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Agomelatine Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Agomelatine Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Agomelatine Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Agomelatine Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Agomelatine Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Agomelatine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Agomelatine Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Agomelatine Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Agomelatine by Country

6.1.1 North America Agomelatine Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Agomelatine Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Agomelatine Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Agomelatine Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Agomelatine by Country

7.1.1 Europe Agomelatine Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Agomelatine Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Agomelatine Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Agomelatine Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Agomelatine by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Agomelatine Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Agomelatine Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Agomelatine Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Agomelatine Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Agomelatine by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Agomelatine Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Agomelatine Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Agomelatine Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Agomelatine Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Agomelatine by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Agomelatine Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Agomelatine Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Agomelatine Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Agomelatine Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Servier

11.1.1 Servier Corporation Information

11.1.2 Servier Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Servier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Servier Agomelatine Products Offered

11.1.5 Servier Recent Development

11.2 Rovi Pharma

11.2.1 Rovi Pharma Corporation Information

11.2.2 Rovi Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Rovi Pharma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Rovi Pharma Agomelatine Products Offered

11.2.5 Rovi Pharma Recent Development

11.3 Novartis

11.3.1 Novartis Corporation Information

11.3.2 Novartis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Novartis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Novartis Agomelatine Products Offered

11.3.5 Novartis Recent Development

11.4 Nectid Inc

11.4.1 Nectid Inc Corporation Information

11.4.2 Nectid Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Nectid Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Nectid Inc Agomelatine Products Offered

11.4.5 Nectid Inc Recent Development

11.5 Jiangsu Haosen Pharmaceutical Group

11.5.1 Jiangsu Haosen Pharmaceutical Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Jiangsu Haosen Pharmaceutical Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Jiangsu Haosen Pharmaceutical Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Jiangsu Haosen Pharmaceutical Group Agomelatine Products Offered

11.5.5 Jiangsu Haosen Pharmaceutical Group Recent Development

12.1 Agomelatine Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Agomelatine Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Agomelatine Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Agomelatine Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Agomelatine Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Agomelatine Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Agomelatine Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Agomelatine Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Agomelatine Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Agomelatine Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Agomelatine Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Agomelatine Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Agomelatine Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Agomelatine Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Agomelatine Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Agomelatine Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Agomelatine Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Agomelatine Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Agomelatine Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Agomelatine Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Agomelatine Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Agomelatine Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Agomelatine Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Agomelatine Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Agomelatine Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

