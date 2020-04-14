Agricultural Pheromone Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019-2025

The global Agricultural Pheromone market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Agricultural Pheromone market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Agricultural Pheromone market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Agricultural Pheromone market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Agricultural Pheromone market report on the basis of market players

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shin-Etsu

Koppert

Isagro

Biobest Belgium

Suterra

Russell Ipm

Isca Technologies

Trece

Bedoukian Research

Pherobank

BASF

Certis Europe

Bioline Agrosciences

Bio Controle

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Type

Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Others

By Crop Type

Field Crops

Fruits & Nuts

Vegetable Crops

Others

Segment by Application

Detection & Monitoring

Mass Trapping

Mating Disruption

