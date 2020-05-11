AI in Space Exploration Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

AI in space exploration Market is valued approximately USD 2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.25% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Machine learning and AI leave their imprints on various fields including construction, automation, image analytics, and space exploration along with many others. Many applications of AI in space is being researched on various domains which includes relative positioning, communication and many others. Various spacecraft and space vehicles including satellites that are operating in the space may generates large amount of data owing to the complexity of the research missions. With AI in space exploration enables the data transmission over large distance with ease.

Leading Players in the AI in Space Exploration Market:

Orbital ATK

DARPA

Neurala

Descartes Labs

KittyHawk

Iris Automation

Flyby Nav

PrecisionHawk

Pilot.ai

MRX Global Holding Corp.

Oceaneering International

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about AI in Space Exploration Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The AI in Space Exploration Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

AI in Space Exploration Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the GlobalAI in Space Exploration Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the global market. The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global AI in Space Exploration Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the endusers in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the global market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global AI in Space Exploration Market. The report on the Global AI in Space Exploration Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Reasons for Buying AI in Space Exploration Market Report:

The report performs an analysis of the dynamic competitive landscape that can help the reader/client move ahead in the global market.

It also presents an in-depth view of different factors driving or restraining the growth of the global market.

The Global AI in Space Exploration Market report provides a five-year forecast derived on the basis of the potential growth of the market.

It helps formulate profitable business decisions by offering thorough insights into the global market and by creating a comprehensive analysis of pivotal market segments and subsegments.

