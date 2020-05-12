Air Duct Market Research Report By Current & Future Trends, Statistics To 2025

Global air duct market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends The air duct market is set to grow from its current market value of more than USD 4.5 billion to over USD 5.7 billion, as reported in the latest study. Growing consumer concern for energy conservation coupled with rising private investment in the development of infrastructural activities is likely to bolster the global market growth.

Rising implementation of HVAC systems in commercial and residential buildings coupled with increasing construction activities in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa is positively augmenting the demand for air ducts. Also, increasing consumer awareness regarding the construction of green buildings is further expected to upsurge the consumption of airducts. Moreover, air ducts offer superior performance and better energy efficiency coupled with health benefits which enables the government bodies and professional contract builders to gradually adopt HVAC equipment to enhance energy consumption. A radical shift from oil & gas sector to construction sector in the developing countries of the Middle East region has created lucrative opportunities for the air duct manufacturers. For instance, with upcoming events such as 2022 FIFA World Cup and Expo 2020 in Qatar, there is a substantial demand for HVAC technologies in the region.

Apart from round shape, rectangular shape air duct is gradually gaining considerable market position in the global market and is the most commonly shape used due to its easy transportation and fitting. It is widely used in manufacturing the HVAC systems main trunks as it offers flat surfaces for branches to be easily connected to the system. Also, for large duct areas, round shaped air duct is considered as a viable option owing to its ability to assemble easily when compared to round fittings.

Airport end-user segment will be valued more than USD 1.1 billion in the following years. Airport are mainly in contact to air pollutants created by exhaust gases from aircrafts, fuel delivery systems, and buses. Thus, it creates a need to provide an effective heating and cooling along with fresh air circulation in airports buildings which further drives the demand for air ducts.

Prominent industry players in air duct market are M&M Manufacturing, Set Duct Manufacturing, Turnkey Duct, Rubber World Industries, Hamlin Companies, Linx Industries, Inc., Inc., Masterduct, Inc., VK Ducting, D &N Duct, Pinnacle, Ducts, etc. Mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, and investment are some of the key strategies adopted by the air duct manufactures to gain profitability and significant market position in the industry.