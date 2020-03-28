Air Purification Systems Market – Revolutionary Scope by 2025

Air Purification Systems Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Air Purification Systems Market Overview:

Leading manufacturers of Air Purification Systems Market:

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global air purification systems market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein technology, impurity, and end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), National Air Filtration Association (NAFA), and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global air purification systems market. Key players in the air purification systems market are Daikin Industries Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Camfil Group, Philips Electronics N.V., 3M Company, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Mann+Hummel, Honeywell International Inc., Clarcor Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, SPX Flow, Eureka Forbes, Electrocorp, Fumex Inc. among others. These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global air purification systems market is segmented as below:

Global Air Purification Systems Market, by Technology

HEPA Purifier

Ionic Air Purifier

Electrostatic Precipitators

Ultra Violet (UV) Light Purifier

Activated Carbon Purifier

Others

Global Air Purification Systems Market, by Impurity

Oil &Mist Collectors

Smoke Collectors

Fume Extraction

Exhaust Filtration

Others

Global Air Purification Systems Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Air Purification Systems Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



