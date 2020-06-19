Air Purifiers Market Current Scenario; Who will Surpass 2027 | Godrej.com, Electrolux, Haier lnc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Appliances, Inc., SAMSUNG, Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, BSH Home Appliances Group

Air Purifiers:Inclusive Insight

The Air Purifiers Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Air Purifiers market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

Some of the key players profiled in the study Godrej.com, Electrolux, Haier lnc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Appliances, Inc., SAMSUNG, Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, BSH Home Appliances Group, Honeywell International Inc., SHARP CORPORATION, KENT RO Systems Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Dyson, Levoit, Xiaomi, 3M, Guardian Technologies and Molekule.

Global Air Purifiers Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.88% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, resulting in a projected rise of value to USD 37.38 billion by 2026, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 20.37 billion in 2018.

Market Drivers:

Growing levels of industrialization and urbanization leading to increasing construction activities and emission of pollution; this factor has resulted in increased demand for the product

Innovative product launches and advancements in the market leading to enhanced product offerings

Market Restraints:

Emission of harmful chemicals and by-products from the air filters is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Global Air Purifiers Market Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate the Air Purifiers market during the forecast period. The market will experience a steep rise in this region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

By Filter: Ion & Ozone, Electrostatic Precipitators, HEPA, Activated Carbon

By Impurity: Fume Filtration, Exhaust Filtration, Smoke Collectors

