Aircraft Turbofan Market Revenue Forecast and Trend analysis by Key Players such as Pratt & Whitney, Honeywell International Inc., MTU Aero Engines AG, Aviadvigatel, IAE International Aero Engines AG, Safran Aircraft Engines, Rolls-Royce

Aircraft turbine is one of a form of an aircraft engine. An engine has a large impeller which takes air in, part and rest are mixed with combustion products to form low-velocity exhaust jet. The aircraft is driven with the help of one or more turbofans. Factors responsible to drive the growth of aircraft turbofan is high growth in the number of aircraft order driven by more government initiatives and high defense budget. Another factor attracting is an increase in the demand for fuel-efficient engines in order to comply with the emission regulations and also fluctuating fuel prices is responsible to drive the aircraft turbofan market.

However, challenges associated with a delay in delivering aircraft on time and high price of technology act as a restraining factor in the aircraft turbofan market. Despite restraining factors, the rise in the demand for lightweight aircraft engines across the aviation industry is anticipated to provide ample opportunities for aircraft turbofan market in the forecast period.

The “Global Aircraft Turbofan Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Aircraft turbofan industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Aircraft turbofan market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of aircraft type, application, and geography. The global aircraft turbofan market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies:

GE Aviation

2. Pratt & Whitney

3. Honeywell International Inc.

4. MTU Aero Engines AG

5. Aviadvigatel

6. IAE International Aero Engines AG

7. Safran Aircraft Engines

8. Rolls-Royce

9. CFM International

10. KUZNETSOV Design Bureau

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global aircraft turbofan market based on aircraft type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for the overall aircraft turbofan market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trends and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five forces for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

