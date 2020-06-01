Aircraft Wire and Cable Market SWOT Analysis by Top Companies A.E. Petsche Company, AMETEK, Inc., Amphenol Corporation

the global aircraft wire & cable market is expected to reach US$ 1.41 Bn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

Over the years, the aircraft fleet has significantly increased which resulted in the increasing installation of electrical and electronic equipment. Further, the rising focus on safety of the aircraft is expected to propel the market demand for aircraft wire and cables. The rapid expansion of the aviation sector globally and growing adoption of advanced technologies for the smooth functioning of aircraft is supplementing the growth of the market significantly.

The global aircraft wire & cable market is segmented on the basis of type, fit type, aircraft type, and application. Based on type, the aircraft wire & cable market is segmented into harness, wire, and cable. On the basis of fit type, the market is segmented into line fit and retrofit. Further, the market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type into commercial and military. The market on the basis of application is classified into power transfer, data transfer, flight control system, avionics, and lighting.

The key companies operating in the field of aircraft wire & cable that are profiled in the report include A.E. Petsche Company, AMETEK, Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Collins Aerospace, PIC Wire & Cable, Radiall, Nexans SA, TE Connectivity, and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

Global Aircraft Wire & Cable Market – By Application

Power Transfer

Data Transfer

Flight Control System

Avionics

Lighting

The report covers key developments in the aircraft wire & cable market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from aircraft wire & cable market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for aircraft wire & cable in the global market.

Globally, the improvement in urbanization equipped with a significant surge in the volume of air traveling passengers has profound influence positive impact over the aircraft deliveries and subsequently, the Aircraft Wire and Cable Market globally. Factors such as an increase in disposable income of the individuals along with the development of airport infrastructure to boost connectivity via air have played a crucial role in the improvement of the delivery of commercial aircraft over the past few years. As a result, the continuous growth of commercial aircrafts delivery compared to military aircraft is anticipated to be the primary market driving factor for the Aircraft Wire and Cable Market during the coming years. In addition to this, the periodic maintenance, repairs, and modifications of the growing fleet of commercial aircraft also continue to provide steady market growth opportunities across both developed and developing economies, subsequently providing a steady flow of revenue for the market players operating in the aircraft wire and cable market.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

