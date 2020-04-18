Airline Ancillary Services Market To Enjoy ‘Explosive Growth’ To 2026 | CAGR: 18.5%

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Airline Ancillary Services Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Airline Ancillary Services Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

The global airline ancillary service market for the type is fragmented into Baggage fees, Onboard retail and a la carte services, Airline travel retail and FFP miles sales. There have been several changes in the airline industry. In commercial departments at airlines around the world, analytics have taken hold and inform more decisions than ever. Those decisions include how, where, when, and at what price to offer options as diverse as checked baggage, pre-assigned seats, onboard meals, and hotel bookings, all of which fall broadly under the category of ancillary. Revenue from ancillary options has almost doubled as a percentage of total airline income from 4.8% in 2010 to 9.1% in 2016. Some airlines book more than 40% of their passenger revenue from these options. As the percentage grows, and airlines recognize the competitive importance of ancillary, the need for optimization increases. Ancillary merchandising, the art and science of creating and communicating the optimal mix of options at the right price, at the right time, represents a key driver for airline revenues.

Leading Key Market Players:- United Airlines, Delta, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Air France/KLM, Ryanair, easyJet, Lufthansa AG, Qantas, and Emirates Group among others.

There has been constant growth in airline ancillary services industry. Recently, Air Seychelles partnered with Booking.com in order to facilitate accommodation option to its customers. The collaboration further aimed to provide more options to company’s guests who were looking to book their flights and accommodation in one go when travelling. In addition, Singapore Airlines (SIA) partnered with DFASS and SATS in order to establish a joint venture that would engage into travel-associated retail operations in Singapore under the brand names of Scootlogue and KrisShop.

This report focuses on the global status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Airline Ancillary Services in United States, Europe and China.

The report analyzes factors affecting Airline Ancillary Services Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Airline Ancillary Services Market in these regions.

The report segments the global Airline Ancillary Services market as follows:

Global Airline Ancillary Services Market – By Type

Baggage fees

Onboard retail and a la carte services

Airline travel retail

FFP miles sales

Global Airline Ancillary Services Market – By Carrier Type

Full Service Carriers

Low Cost Carriers

Global Airline Ancillary Services Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe France Germany Italy Russia U.K Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China Australia India Rest of APAC



Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



