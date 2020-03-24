Algeria Cigarettes, Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019-2025

Study on the Global Algeria Cigarettes, Market

According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Algeria Cigarettes, technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Algeria Cigarettes, market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The data collected by our analysts from credible primary and secondary sources provides answers to some top queries related to the global Algeria Cigarettes, market.

Some of the questions related to the Algeria Cigarettes, market addressed in the report are:

With the growing demand for product 1 in region 2, how are market players aligning their activities to fulfil the demand? Which region has the most favorable regulatory policies to conduct business in the current Algeria Cigarettes, market? How has technological advances influenced the Algeria Cigarettes, market? At present, which company has the highest market share in the Algeria Cigarettes, market? What is the most lucrative sales and distribution channel used by market players in the global Algeria Cigarettes, market?

The market study bifurcates the global Algeria Cigarettes, market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

Summary

Cigarettes in Algeria, 2019 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Algerian tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

Algeria, a country of over 40 million people, is a substantial market for cigarettes. In the 1990s, sales suffered as a result of the political and economic turmoil. Only a return to political stability has allowed the market an opportunity to recover. Legitimate sales rose by 6.1% in 2005, after the market was opened to imports, and by 2010, despite falling by 6.6% that year, stood at 24.7 billion pieces. Most recent research places sales down as a result of rising prices. Volumes stood at a forecast 20.5 billion pieces in 2018, down on recent highs, but still 20.7% ahead of those in 1990. Per capita consumption stood at 492 pieces in 2018, or 73% of that in 1990.

Scope

– Algeria is a substantial market for cigarettes, with consumption standing as high as 29 billion pieces in 2014.

– The Algerian market has been almost completely converted to filter cigarettes. Filtered brands accounted for 98% of consumption in 2000 and this share increased to 99.8% in 2009, with the same level maintained until 2017

– Until recently, foreign manufacturers were not officially allowed to sell imported cigarettes in the domestic sector; this was partly due to the shortages of hard currency and SNTA’s monopoly position in the market.

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global Algeria Cigarettes, market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the Algeria Cigarettes, market.

Key findings included in the report:

Historical and projected trends influencing the prospects of the Algeria Cigarettes, market

Thorough assessment of the impact of the economic and government policies on the Algeria Cigarettes, market

Accurate and precise data related to the market size of each product type

Analysis of the market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in different countries

Impact of regulatory policies on the overall prospects of the Algeria Cigarettes, market

