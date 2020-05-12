ALL-IN-ONE MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET 2027 FEATURE SCENARIO – RITTAL GMBH & CO. KG, BLADEROOM GROUP LTD., DELL INC., FLEXENCLOSURE AB, HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP, HUAWEI

Latest market study on “All-in-One Modular Data Center Market to 2027 by Customized Container Types (Standard 20ft. Container Module, Standard 40ft. Container Module, and Other Customized Container Networks); Deployment Type (Indoor and Outdoor); End-users (BFSI, Telecom & IT, OTT, Government, and Healthcare) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the all-in-one modular data center market is estimated at US$ 1.93 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 13.95 Bn by 2027. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The report covers various critical market information such as market size, growth rates, forecasts in key regional and country markets along with growth opportunities in related niche market segments. The information included in the report is made with rigorous primary and secondary research and demonstrated research techniques.

Topmost List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of All-in-One Modular Data Center Market Are: Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Bladeroom Group Ltd., Dell Inc., Flexenclosure AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Active Power, Inc., and NTT Communications among others.

As per Intel forecasts, the global average daily data consumption will increase in the range of 1.5 GB of traffic per person by the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the anticipated smart cities development such as smart hospitals, and connected factories, which are predicted to generated 3TB and 3PB of traffic every day. Moreover, self-driving cars are expected to generate daily data traffic of 4TB/day for every vehicle.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

Detailed overview of All-in-One Modular Data Center Market

Changing All-in-One Modular Data Center market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected All-in-One Modular Data Center market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of All-in-One Modular Data Center Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Moreover, emerging applications propelled by trends including IoT, 5G cellular connectivity as well as M2M communication require intelligent data processing. Edge computing and modular data centers will foresee ample opportunities in these fields. Revolutionary rollouts are proceeding in industries such as finance, telecom and retail. For instance, digital trial rooms makes use of virtual reality as well as image recognition to enable customer “fit outs” for clothing previous to online purchases.

Various market forces such as drivers, restrains along political, social, economic and technological advancements help shape up the industry in specific manner. All such a forces are studied in depth to arrive at market forecast which can help build the investment strategies in All-in-One Modular Data Center market.

Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study: